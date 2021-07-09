Tobacco manufacturers now have until July 2022 to place graphic warning labels on packs

Tobacco manufacturers have gained another three months — until July 2022 — before potentially having to place graphic warning labels on their traditional cigarette packs.

A U.S. District Court judge in Texas approved the latest launch-date delay for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Philip Morris USA, ITG Brands LLC and Liggett Group LLC.

It is at least the fourth delay for the Food and Drug Administration-required graphic warning labels when counting previously set launch dates of June 18, 2021, Oct. 16, 2021, Jan. 14, 2022, and April 14, 2022.

The graphic warnings are designed to cover the top 50% of the front and rear panels of packages, as well as at least 20% of the top of advertisements.

FDA said it "strongly encourages entities to submit cigarette plans as soon as possible, but no later than Sept. 13."

The new set of 11 images contains images of diseased lungs, a man experiencing erectile dysfunction, a man with surgical stitches from heart or lung surgery and a child with an oxygen mask.

But there is no smoke coming out of a tracheal hole, no cadaver and no photo of a man who appears deathly ill, as the FDA proposed using in previous warning submissions.