Tobacco manufacturers will have years to adjust to menthol-free products, analysts say

Tobacco manufacturers will have years to adapt to a menthol-free industry, if a menthol ban ever takes force, according to several analysts responding to the Food and Drug Administration’s plan to ban the flavoring in traditional cigarettes and cigars.

The FDA said Thursday that product standards are projected to be unveiled in 2022.

After that, a smooth rule-making process still requires the FDA to submit its proposal, receive comments, consider comments and prepare a final proposal, “which could be a multi-year process,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi said.

That’s not counting expected multiple rounds of lawsuits, some of which could advance to the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve.

The FDA has said 30% of all adult smokers and more than 40% of all youth smokers consume a menthol style. About 85% of Black smokers prefer menthol flavoring, compared with 30% of white smokers, the agency said.

The FDA likely will face multiple lawsuits from tobacco manufacturers and anti-smoking groups considering that in 2009, Congress exempted menthol from banned flavorings in traditional cigarettes in the federal Tobacco Control Act.