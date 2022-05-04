Tobacco manufacturers agree to point-of-sale warning settlement

The Big Three U.S. tobacco manufacturers and the federal government have reached a settlement on “corrective statements” addressing the health risks of smoking and secondhand smoke to be displayed in retail outlets.

The settlement covers point-of-sale displays of tobacco products, including the placement and the number of corrective-statement signs.

The settlement could represent the next phase of rolling out corrective statements ordered by a federal judge in 2006.

ITG Brands LLC, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA and the plaintiffs, which includes the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, have asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for a status conference on the settlement. They have requested a stay on all pre-hearing and hearing deadlines.

"The parties believe that the proposed settlement is a fair and equitable resolution, promotes judicial economy and the interests of justice and, if approved by the court, will obviate the need for the scheduled evidentiary hearing," according to the six-page settlement notice filed Tuesday.

The manufacturers could not be immediately reached for comment on the proposed settlement.

The anti-tobacco advocacy group said in a statement that the settlement "will require the tobacco companies to display court-ordered statements that tell the truth about the deadly consequences of smoking near cigarette displays in hundreds of thousands of retail outlets across the country."

"These statements are intended to prevent and restrain future fraud by an industry that lied to the American people for decades."

The compromise

The point-of-sale settlement covers nine main components:

* The placement and number of corrective-statement signs adjacent to the main cigarette merchandising display at participating retail locations;

* The placement of corrective-statement signs near the main customer entrance at certain participating retail locations;

* The design of corrective-statement signs;

* The duration of the period during which participating retail locations must post the corrective-statement signs;

* The rotation of corrective-statement signs at participating retail locations;

* The display of corrective-statement signs in Spanish at participating retail locations that are required to display two or more corrective-statement signs and are located in certain U.S. Census tracts;

* An auditor to conduct in-person audits to review compliance with the settlement remedy at participating retail locations;

* Consequences for participating retail locations upon findings (via in-person audits) of minor and major noncompliance with the settlement remedy and separate consequences for manufacturers if in-person audits reveal major noncompliance above a threshold percentage of audited participating retail locations; and

* The establishment of a working group to address implementation and compliance issues.

Similar corrective statements were put into place in 2018 on the manufacturers' corporate websites and certain cigarette brands' websites: Camel, Newport and Pall Mall for Reynolds; Marlboro and Parliament for Philip Morris USA; and Kool and Winston for ITG.

The five 30- to 45-second spots on the ABC, CBS and NBC television networks focus on these five categories and accompanying sub-statements: adverse health effects of smoking; addictiveness of smoking and nicotine; lack of significant health benefit from smoking “low tar,” “light,” “ultra light,” “mild,’ and “natural” cigarettes; manipulation of cigarette design and composition to ensure optimum nicotine delivery; and adverse health effects of exposure to secondhand smoke.

The statements also were placed on cigarette packaging onserts, beginning in November 2018 for a period that covered 12 weeks over two years — essentially two weeks at a time, three times a year. They also have been published in newspaper and television advertisements.

Background

The anti-tobacco advocacy group said the settlement "will resolve the biggest remaining legal issue in the longstanding tobacco racketeering lawsuit and fully implement the corrective statements that U.S. District Judge Gladys Kessler ordered in 2006."

Kessler ruled the manufacturers had concealed the dangers of smoking for decades. The U.S. Justice Department filed a civil case in 1999 under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law, or RICO.

Kessler ruled in November 2012 that cigarette marketing must carry the statement: “A federal court has ruled that the defendant tobacco companies deliberately deceived the American public about the health effects of smoking, and has ordered those companies to make this statement.”

In May 2015, a federal appeals court ruled that proposed federal corrective statements on cigarette advertising exceeded their legal reach with some parts of their language, particularly that tobacco manufacturers lied to consumers.

In April 2017, a federal appeals court reaffirmed the manufacturers are required to include corrective warning statements. However, the court also ruled the statements cannot include the phrase that Kessler required: “Here is the truth.”

The manufacturers have argued that the “here is the truth” tagline conveys the unambiguous message that defendants have previously withheld the truth about the effects of smoking.

