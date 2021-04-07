Top 22nd Century Group executive receives major bonus in first year

The chief executive of 22nd Century Group received $1.04 million in total compensation for fiscal 2020, mostly from a $675,000 bonus, the company reported in a regulatory filing this week.

James Mish took over as chief executive on June 22.

Mish was paid $241,093 in salary, stock awards valued at $118,230 on the date they were awarded and $8,760 in all other compensation that consisted of company-paid health, dental, life and long-term disability insurance premiums.

22nd Century said when Mish was hired that his starting base salary would be $450,000 annually.

The company did not report a chief executive pay ratio for its median employee's annual compensation.

22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville where it has 51 of its 67 employees. It is moving its headquarters to Buffalo from Williamsville, N.Y.

For fiscal 2020, it had a $19.7 million loss, compared with a $26.5 million loss in fiscal 2019. The company derives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.