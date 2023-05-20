Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, the top executive at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, received an 11.9% increase — to $3.93 million — in total compensation for fiscal 2021, the system reported Friday.

The compensation included a 30.5% increase in base salary to just under $1.9 million. Freischlag received a 5.6% raise in 2020.

Baptist’s executive compensation disclosures typically are at least 17 months old when released by the hospital because they are based on Form 990 filings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Freischlag served her fourth full year as the center’s chief executive during 2020. She became full-time medical school dean in February 2018.

On Jan. 17, she stepped down as dean to concentrate on her duties as chief executive and chief academic officer of Atrium. Dr. L. Ebony Boulware took over as medical school dean on that date.

Baptist is the largest employer in northwest North Carolina with more than 22,000 employees systemwide.

Baptist said in a statement that “more than ever, health care administration requires strong, business-savvy leaders who can manage the complexities and challenges the industry is facing — and retaining top talent requires a competitive compensation package.”

Critics, including state Treasurer Dale Folwell, say hospital systems use their nonprofit status for tax advantages and public-relations purposes, while hospital compensation committees have sought to justify corporate-level wages and benefits for top executives.

“These nonprofit hospital executives have lost their mission,” Folwell said in February. “They are supposed to make people better, not make themselves richer.”

The IRS tax returns for N.C. Baptist Hospital and Wake Forest University Health Sciences disclosed Friday covered the period of July 1-Dec. 31, 2021.

Baptist said that “since we have changed our tax year from fiscal to calendar, the (IRS) 990s and community benefit report will be (released) in November going forward.”

Freischlag details

Besides just under $1.9 million in base salary, Freischlag’s bonus and incentive pay jumped 55.7% to $1.004 million.

“Annual incentives are subject to the attainment of clinical quality, academic and financial goals established annually by the board of directors,” Baptist said. “In short, pay is based on performance, and annual incentives are paid only to the extent to which performance goals are met.”

Freischlag also received $471,806 in other reportable compensation representing a taxable SERP (supplemental executive retirement plan) distribution of $396,368 and $75,438 in taxable life and disability insurance premiums.

The SERP distribution represents years of accruals that became vested and payable in accordance with the plan’s vesting provision.

Those SERP benefits were introduced by Baptist in January 2012. The system has said the SERP plan “is a common benefit for executives in academic health systems to encourage retention and provide competitive retirement benefits.”

Those funds can be forfeited if Freischlag leaves before the vesting period is completed.

Additional retirement and other deferred compensation for Freischlag was valued at $529,516, up 28.5% from 2020.

There also was $26,293 in non-tax benefits for health, disability and life insurance premiums.

“As a nonprofit academic health system, we do not have the luxury of providing stock options and other typical corporate perks,” Baptist said.

Baptist added that executive compensation is reviewed annually and established using competitive market data from comparably sized academic health systems or subsidiaries of larger health systems.

“Overall, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s base salaries and total cash compensation, which includes base salary and annual incentives, are generally between the median and 75th percentile for comparable positions.”

Atrium comparison

The total compensation for Atrium Health’s top executive, Gene Woods, soared 42.1% to just under $14 million in fiscal 2022, the Charlotte health care system said in April in response to a public records request from the Winston-Salem Journal.

That’s on top of a 24.3% jump to $9.83 million in fiscal 2021 for Atrium’s president and chief executive.

Woods’ base salary increased by 24.3% in 2022 to $3.73 million.

Atrium’s compensation and other corporate financial details gained interest in the Triad after the Charlotte-based system acquired Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Oct. 9, 2020.

In addition to Woods’ salary raise, he received a 41.7% jump in bonus to $5.4 million and a 123% increase in incentive pay to $2.9 million in incentives. There also was $2.34 million in all other compensation, up 35.3%, that was not itemized in the annual report.

By comparison, Woods’ total compensation was $7.91 million in 2020, $7.25 million in 2019 and $6.06 million in 2018.

Other Baptist executives

Bradley Clark, an executive vice president and treasurer, received for 2021 a 0.4% decrease in base salary to $701,213, a 50% jump in incentive and bonus pay to $405,353, and a 53.4% increase in total compensation of $1.89 million.

Terry Williams, chief strategy officer, received a 13% increase in base salary to $628,663, a 50% hike in incentive and bonus pay to $299,250, and a 62.2% increase in total compensation to $1.71 million.

Baptist said that portions of Clark’s and Williams’ fiscal 2021 compensation was paid by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which oversees Atrium Health, for work performed for Atrium Enterprise.

Dr. Kevin High, president of Wake Forest Baptist Health, received a 9.4% increase in base salary to $817,598, incentive and bonus pay rose 50% to $438,008, and a 20% increase in total compensation of $1.71 million

Cathleen Wheatley, president of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, received an 8.1% rise in base salary to $619,975, a 323.9% hike in incentive and bonus pay of $277,500, and total compensation of $1.25 million, down 1.8%.

William Showalter, chief information officer, received $503,450 in base salary, $223,530 in incentive and bonus pay, and total compensation of $1.16 million.

J. McLain Wallace Jr., general counsel, received a 13.5% increase in base salary to $560,212, a 50.4% hike in incentive and bonus pay to $248,580, and a 20.2% decrease in total compensation of $1.13 million.

Baptist files a separate IRS Form 990 for N.C. Baptist Hospital and Wake Forest University Health Sciences that listed executive compensation for both entities with some overlap.

Dr. Anthony Atala, a department chairman with the regenerative medicine institute, received a 0.5% increase in base salary to $920,077, as well as $110,300 in bonus and incentive pay and total compensation of $1.45 million, down 46.5%.

Also receiving more than $1 million in total compensation for 2021 were: Dr. Kenneth Lennon, clinical adjunct faculty, at $1.54 million; Dr. Edward Kincaid, department chairman, at $1.46 million; Dr. Charles Branch, an executive vice president, at $1.38 million; Reid Morgan, general counsel and secretary, at $1.32 million; and Dr. Andrew Koman, department chairman, at $1.28 million.

The system paid former chief executive Dr. John McConnell total compensation of $502,037 for fiscal 2021, of which $418,681 was salary.

McConnell transitioned in May 2017 from chief executive to a new role with the center after nearly nine years at its helm.