Top Culp executives’ total compensation decline for fiscal 2022

The executive chairman of Culp Inc., Franklin Saxon, received a 50% decrease in total compensation to $678,565 for fiscal 2022, the High Point fabrics manufacturer reported in a regulatory filing Wednesday.

Saxon’s salary was down 2.3% to $448,717. He did not receive incentive pay after getting $621,250 in fiscal 2021.

He also did not receive stock awards after receiving $75,000 in 2021.

Robert Culp IV, president and chief executive, had a 38.9% decline in total compensation to $1.11 million. He received an 16.1% increase in salary to $482,051, while also not getting any incentive pay.

Boyd Chumbley, president of Upholstery Fabrics division, had a 37.8% decline in total compensation to $612,105. Kenneth Bowling, chief financial officer and treasurer, had a 34.1% decrease in total compensation to $562,037. Cassandra Brown, president of Home Fashions division, had a 24.2% drop in total compensation to $473,966.