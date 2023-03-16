A prominent shareholder in British American Tobacco Plc is urging the manufacturer to move its primary stock listing from the U.K. to the New York Stock Exchange, according to multiple U.S. and U.K. media reports Friday.

The founder of U.S.-based GQG Partners, the No. 5 investor in BAT according to Financial Times, is urging for the move from the FTSE market. GQG overall manages $92 billion.

Rajiv Jain told Financial Times "it makes no sense" for BAT to be an "orphan in Europe."

“The core ownership base (of BAT) has disappeared. It makes no sense for them to remain there.”

"We are a large shareholder, so they listened to us and they weren’t committal in one way or the other," Jain said.

BAT said in a statement provided to the Winston-Salem Journal that it "does not comment on its engagement with shareholders."

Citing the revenue prominence of its Reynolds American Inc. holding, as well as the valuation gap between BAT and U.S.-listed peer Philip Morris International, Jain said “what’s the point of remaining listed in London?”

As of Thursday, BAT’s market capitalization was $80.47 billion, compared with PMI’s $148.21 billion.

BAT had $15.31 billion in U.S. revenue in fiscal 2022, by far the largest among its then-four global markets at 45.7% of all revenue.

Sales were broken down as: up 4.5% to $12.58 billion for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co.; up 9.3% to $1.41 billion for American Snuff Co.; and up 68.2% to $1.14 billion for “new categories” that includes electronic cigarette Vuse with R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and its modern oral and snus products.

GQG is a top-10 investor in PMI which confirmed in October it reached an agreement with Altria Group Inc. to spend $2.7 billion to gain full rights to Altria’s IQOS products in the U.S. as of April 30, 2024.

PMI, which was spun off from Altria in 2008, said IQOS is the world’s leading smoke-free product, with $9 billion in annual net revenue business outside the U.S. in 2021.

However, the product hasn’t been available in the U.S. since November 2021 because of a legal dispute involving Philip Morris USA that does not affect PMI.

PMI plans to establish a U.S. manufacturing plant for IQOS products by the April 30, 2024 timeframe.

Brexit influence

Financial Times reported that the "widening debate on the merits of leaving the London market underlines the UK’s difficulty in attracting and retaining companies, and reflects how a domestic investor base has increasingly shunned its home equity market.

The lure of "a deeper pool" of U.S. investors has contributed to several U.K.-based publicly traded companies to make the U.S. its primary stock market.

Examples cited by the newspaper include chip designer Arm and CRH, the world’s biggest building materials company.

"The exodus from the FTSE to the NYSE began with Brexit," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker.

"There has been not only an increase in costs related to listing on the FTSE vs. NYSE, but further there have been some additional regulatory rules placed by the FTSE that make it less attractive than the NYSE.

"Most of the big companies that made the transition are driving the bulk of their revenues from the U.S., so there was a desire to be listed where the revenues were coming from."

According to a November report by the BBC, Britain's stock market has lost its position as Europe's most valued to France.

A weak pound, fears of recession in the U.K. and surging sales at French luxury goods makers are thought to be behind the shift, according to data from Bloomberg News.

The BBC said the transition "marks a huge reversal of fortunes for the London Stock Exchange, which was worth about $1.4 trillion more than its Parisian rival back in 2016."

"London's loss of the top spot by stock market valuation to Paris will be seen as a blow to the city's prestige," Russ Mould from AJ Bell investors told the BBC

"Since the (Brexit) vote in June 2016, Paris' CAC-40 index is up 47% and London's FTSE 100 has advanced by just 16% — but the gap is not down to Brexit alone."