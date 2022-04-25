Top Ruger executive receives 12% salary boost in 2021; total compensation little changed

The top executive of Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. received a 12% increase in base salary to $700,000, but his total fiscal 2021 compensation was essentially unchanged, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

Total compensation for Christopher Killoy, its president and chief executive, was at $3.81 million after being at $3.82 million in fiscal 2020.

Incentive pay dropped from $1.2 million to $962,500. He also received $220,497 in profit sharing, up from $126,710 in 2020.

Killoy received stock awards valued at $1.75 million on the date they were awarded — the same as in 2020.

He received $182,698 in all other compensation, which includes $149,074 in an accrued stock dividend, $26,100 in a company match to his 401(k) plan, and $7,524 in life-insurance premiums.

Ruger reported that the CEO pay ratio for Killoy was $69.70 to $1 for an average median employee at $54,777.

Ruger had at last count 490 employees at its plant in Mayodan.

The manufacturer ended fiscal 2021 with a 72.4% jump in net income at $155.9 million, buoyed by increased consumer demand for new and legacy firearms products.

Thomas Dineen, treasurer and chief financial officer, received a 6.5% increase in base salary to $425,000, incentive pay of $438,281 and total compensation of $1.86 million, up 6.3%.

Thomas Sullivan, senior vice president of operations, received a 2.5% increase in base salary to $375,000, incentive pay of $386,719, and total compensation of $1.67 million, up 5.1%.

Kevin Reid, general counsel, had a 2.9% increase in base salary to $325,000. He received $335,156 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.38 million, up 3.9%.

Shawn Leska, vice president of sales, received a 3.2% uptick in base salary to $300,000. He received $275,000 in incentive pay and total compensation of $1.23 million, up 4.6%.

Ruger will hold a virtual shareholder meeting June 1.

There is one shareholder proposal on the agenda that would require Ruger to oversee a third-party Human Right Impact assessment.

The assessment could produce "recommendations for improving the human rights impacts of its policies, practices and products, above and beyond legal and regulatory matters."

"Input from stakeholders, including human rights organizations, employees, and customers, should be considered in determining the specific matters to be assessed. A report on the assessment, prepared at reasonable cost and omitting confidential/proprietary information, should be published on the company's website."

The Ruger board of directors recommended shareholders vote against the proposal.

"The company has led the industry on gun safety initiatives and has demonstrated a deep respect for human rights, which renders the proposal unnecessary," the company said.

"Moreover, the outcome that proponents advocate and actually seek will harm the company, destroy shareholder value, and undermine the Second Amendment rights of the company’s customers."

