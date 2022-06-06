Top-selling e-cigarette Vuse subject of public-health study in UK

British American Tobacco Plc said Monday it is participating in a study on the "real world" public-health effects of top-selling electronic cigarette Vuse.

The study is "designed to assess and provide insights" into Vuse's role in the vaping category.

The study involves a cross-sectional confinement study of exclusive Vuse users in the United Kingdom over at least a six-month period. Confinement is defined by ScienceDirect.com "as isolation away from other people except for contact necessary for care."

Also participating were current or former smokers of traditional cigarettes and people who have never smoked. Former smokers would have had to quit for at least six months to qualify. Study participants were between 19 and 55 years old, and in good general health.

"It is hoped that the results, which are currently being analyzed and will be published later this year, will provide further supportive evidence that using Vuse can reduce relative risk for certain diseases among adult consumers compared to smoking," BAT said in a news release.

"It is expected that once available, the results will add to the growing body of evidence on Vuse’s potential as a reduced-risk product."

Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health, said Monday that while BAT "is not making any groundbreaking announcement, it is sending a trial balloon to begin to set the stage for releasing data down the road that could give legitimacy to its product with regulators."

On May 12, the Food and Drug Administration approved premarket tobacco application authorization from R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. for six Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro electronic-cigarette products. That allows for the products to be legally marketed in the U.S.

However, the FDA issued marketing denials “for multiple other Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro e-cigarette products.”

The study could have considerable ripple effects considering Vuse recently moved past Juul to become the top U.S. e-cigarette brand. Vuse held 35.1% of the market share, compared with Juul at 33.1%, according to the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience store data that covered the four-week period ending May 21.

In February, BAT said Vuse held the top global market share of 33.5%, up from 27.2% in fiscal 2020. That market share is measured primarily from sales in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, France and Germany, which comprise 75% of the industry’s vapor sales.

A look into what the study involves has been posted at the Journal of Health and Environmental Research's website.

"Despite public-health efforts to reduce the health burden of cigarettes by encouraging smoking cessation, a proportion of smokers remain unwilling to quit," according to the abstract section of the researchers' post.

"A shift from smoking cessation to tobacco harm reduction, based on smokers switching completely to potentially less-harmful products, such as electronic cigarettes, has been proposed as an alternative strategy."

Participants were confined for 24 hours, during which they will use their usual product as normal. Biomarkers of exposure and potential harm will be analyzed in 24-hour urine and blood.

The study design uses a single set of data readings to measure exposure to certain toxicants and indicators of potential harm related to several smoking-related diseases in people who have been exclusively using Vuse.

BAT said the results "will provide a first-of-its kind dataset — adding to the substantial amounts of scientific evidence generated about Vuse."

BAT said the study represents a component of its "A Better Tomorrow" campaign "to reduce the health impact of its business."

A Better Tomorrow debuted in September 2019. The strategy also emphasizes gaining market share in smokeless and smokefree products, such as e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn cigarettes and oral products such as Camel Snus.

