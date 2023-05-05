The market-share lead of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse electronic cigarette dipped slightly in the latest Nielsen convenience store report released this week.

Vuse’s market share declined from 42.2% to 41.8%, compared with Juul declining from 26.1% to 26%.

The latest Nielsen analysis covers the four-week period ending April 22.

According to Barclays, Nielsen largely covers the big chains. For the smaller chains, the group extrapolates trends, which is why trend changes don’t appear immediately in Nielsen.

Consumer demand for tobacco products has ebbed and flowed over the past 12 months, mostly from the impact of inflation and recent upticks in traditional cigarette prices.

In recent months, the shadow of a potential banning of Juul Labs Inc.’s e-cigarettes from U.S. retail shelves, as well as a potential Juul Labs Inc. federal bankruptcy filing, has accelerated the market-share gains of Vuse.

No. 3 NJoy was unchanged at 2.7%, while Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs was unchanged at 1.4%.

On March 6, Altria Group Inc. delivered another shakeup to the tobacco industry by confirming it would pay $2.75 billion in cash to take full ownership of NJoy. Altria cleared the way for the NJoy purchase by exiting its minority stake in No. 2 e-cigarette Juul while acquiring global licensing rights.

Juul’s four-week dollar sales in the latest report have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 22.6% decline in the latest report.

By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 23.1% in the latest report, while NJoy was down 8.1%, blu eCigs down 35.1% and Japan Tobacco’s Logic up 4.9%.

As recently as May 2019, Juul held a 74.6% U.S. e-cig market share.

That’s when a series of regulatory actions led to product-reduction concessions by Juul Labs.

Traditional cigarettes

The recent heightened pressure on overall tobacco industry volumes and sales remained steady during April.

The Nielsen report has begun to reflect the recent banning of menthol traditional cigarettes in California, which represents about 8% of the national marketplace.

On Dec. 12, the U.S. Supreme Court turned away an appeal by several Reynolds American Inc. businesses to prevent California from enforcing a voter-approved statewide ban of most menthol and other flavored tobacco products. That ban went into effect Dec. 21.

Reynolds Tobacco increased its list price four times during 2022 and again at a higher-than-typical level on Jan. 2.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

“Sales growth across the nicotine industry remained under pressure, but declines eased modestly,” Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog said.

“Volume trends appear to reflect modestly lower consumer elasticities as pricing remained broadly stable.”

Philip Morris’ top market share was unchanged at 51.2% in the latest report, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.8% of overall market share.

Meanwhile, Reynolds fell from 33.5% to 33.3%.

Newport went from 13.1% to 13%. Camel was unchanged at 8%, while Pall Mall dropped from 4.4% to 4.2%, and No. 5 Natural American Spirit unchanged at 4.1%.

ITG slipped from 8.3% to 8.2%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%.

Its No. 7 Winston brand was unchanged at 1.9%, while No. 8 Kool and No. 9 Maverick was unchanged at 1.8%.