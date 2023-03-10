A more than doubling in stock awards contributed to a 59.5% jump in fiscal 2022 total compensation to $10.89 million for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.'s president and chief executive Terry Turner, the bank reported Thursday.

Turner was provided with stock awards valued at $7.99 million on the date they were awarded, up from $3.71 million in fiscal 2021.

For the majority of publicly traded corporations with Triad ties, the bulk of total compensation has been stock- and stock-option awards in recent years in an attempt to more directly link executive pay to overall financial performance.

Turner’s base salary increased by 8.3% to $1.17 million.

However, his incentive pay dropped from $1.9 million to $1.59 million. The bank said incentive pay “occurs upon achievement of certain soundness and performance thresholds.”

Turner received all other compensation valued at $135,527, which included: the use of company aircraft valued at $100,000; an automobile allowance of $13,200; a 401(k) match of $12,200; and personal tax-return fees of $2,500.

Pinnacle reported the CEO pay ratio for Turner is $109-to-$1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $99,479.

For fiscal 2022, Pinnacle reported net income of $545.5 million, up 6.5%.

Pinnacle has a four-state footprint with a presence in 12 of the largest urban markets in the Southeast, including the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte markets in North Carolina, Greenville-Spartanburg and Charleston in South Carolina, and Roanoke, Va.

Chairman Robert McCabe Jr. received an 8.3% increase in salary to $1.11 million, along with $1.51 million in incentive pay and total compensation of $10.56 million, up 63%.

Rick Callicutt II, chairman of the bank’s Carolinas and Virginia operations and former head of BNC Bancorp, received a 2.9% increase in base salary to $737,000, incentive pay of $727,454, and total compensation of $6.27 million, up 70%.

Hugh Queener, chief administrative officer, and Harold Carpenter, chief financial officer, both received a 3% base salary raise to $578,000, as well as $569,976 in incentive pay.

Queener’s total compensation was $4.46 million, up 94.5%, while Carpenter’s total compensation was $2.28 million, up 94.9%.

Queener has announced his plans to retire on March 31.

Pinnacle will hold its annual shareholder meeting at 11 a.m. April 18. There is no shareholder proposal on the agenda.