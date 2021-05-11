 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tourism spending in N.C. declined 32% in 2020
0 comments

Tourism spending in N.C. declined 32% in 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic – as expected – took a major toll on visitor spending in North Carolina during 2020, driving it down 32% to just under $20 billion, according to a Visit North Carolina annual report.

The report was conducted by the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics.

The decline in 2020 spending ended a 10-year run of annual spending records.

Domestic visitors contributed $19.7 billion of the tourism spending, down 29.5%. The $268 million spent by international travelers represented a 79.4% decrease.

The tourism-supported workforce decreased 26.4% to 178,700 jobs, while state and local governments experienced a decrease from $2.4 billion in 2019 to $1.8 billion in 2020 in visitor-generated tax revenues.

North Carolina still ranked fifth among states for total visitor volume in 2020.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News