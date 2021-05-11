Tourism spending in N.C. declined 32% in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic – as expected – took a major toll on visitor spending in North Carolina during 2020, driving it down 32% to just under $20 billion, according to a Visit North Carolina annual report.

The report was conducted by the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics.

The decline in 2020 spending ended a 10-year run of annual spending records.

Domestic visitors contributed $19.7 billion of the tourism spending, down 29.5%. The $268 million spent by international travelers represented a 79.4% decrease.

The tourism-supported workforce decreased 26.4% to 178,700 jobs, while state and local governments experienced a decrease from $2.4 billion in 2019 to $1.8 billion in 2020 in visitor-generated tax revenues.

North Carolina still ranked fifth among states for total visitor volume in 2020.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.