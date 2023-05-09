Visitor spending in North Carolina has more than recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic downturn, the governor's office said Tuesday.

A record $33.3 billion was spent by visitors on trips to and within the state during 2022, according to a report from Visit NC.

That surpassed by 14% the previous annual record of $29.22 billion in 2019.

Domestic travelers spent a record $32.4 billion in 2022, up 13.4% from 2021. International travelers spent $910 million in 2022, up 170%.

“Tourism is a vital economic force in our state supporting thousands of small businesses and hundreds of thousands of jobs,” Cooper said in a statement.

Cooper cautioned that Republican-sponsored bills that would significantly restrict abortion options and others aimed at people who are transgender might hurt the state's reputation, saying "we can take pride that visitors see North Carolina as a diverse, inclusive and welcoming place.

"We all need to work to keep it that way.”

The annual report was released to coincide with National Travel and Tourism Week (May 7-13) to promote "the value of travel to the economy, businesses, communities and personal well-being."

The county-level visitor spending totals are typically disclosed in August.

In 2021, Forsyth was listed with $830.8 million in visitor spending, which was up 57.6% from $527.31 million in 2020.

However, visitor spending remained significantly off from the pre-pandemic total $996.06 million in 2019.

"We anticipate Forsyth County will also see a robust uptick in our visitor spending for 2022 as evidenced in the consistently strong monthly hotel occupancy and revenue reports we receive from Smith Travel Research," said Richard Geiger, who has said he will retire June 30 as president of Visit Winston-Salem.

Local beneficiaries

Cooper and state Commerce officials expect another record year in 2023, thanks in part from federal American Rescue Plan funding being invested in Business Recovery Grants, the Moonshine to Motorsports Trail or tourism marketing.

In the Triad and Northwest N.C., the foremost example of the use of those funds is the $18 million provided to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The track closed in the mid-1990s as NASCAR moved its Cup series to bigger venues.

Track promoter and operator Speedway Motorsports has used some of those funds to repave the 0.625-mile track.

Those renovations led NASCAR to run its All-Star Race week at the speedway from May 16-21.

Jobs impact

Visit NC said the state’s tourism-supported workforce increased by 9.8% to 216,900 jobs in 2022.

That figure reverses the more than 26% loss in employment suffered in 2020.

Tourism payroll increased 13.5% to $8.7 billion.

State tax receipts from visitor spending rose 6.5% to nearly $1.3 billion in 2022, while local tax receipts grew 3.5% to nearly $1.2 billion.

In measuring the economic value of the travel sector, the research incorporates a broad range of data sources to ensure that the entire visitor economy is quantified in detail. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, OmniTrak visitor profiles, the U.S. Census, STR, AirDNA and KeyData lodging reports and the N.C. Revenue Department.

“The new report gives North Carolinians plenty of reasons to celebrate,” Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said.

“Visitor spending sustains more than 45,000 small businesses that meet travelers’ needs for lodging and dining, transportation, retail, and recreation."