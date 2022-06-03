 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toyota electric battery plant gains national project honors

Greensboro-Randolph Megasite

High voltage power lines run through the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite near Browns Meadow Road in Liberty. Toyota has selected the site for a lithium-ion battery production facility. 

 Walt Unks

The planned Toyota Battery Manufacturing N.C. electric-battery manufacturing plant in the Greensboro-Randolph County megasite has been selected as the nation’s top manufacturing project for 2021 by Area Development magazine.

Toyota has pledged to create 1,750 jobs at the plant where it will build lithium batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles. It has committed to at least $1.29 billion in capital investments.

The magazine also selected Apple’s $1 billion investment in Wake County, bringing in 3,000 jobs, as the nation’s non-manufacturing project for 2021.

North Carolina also was chosen with Tennessee to receive the magazine’s inaugural 2022 Platinum Shovel awards, which recognizes states that went beyond the gold standard for investment and job creation.

North Carolina has received the magazine’s previously highest honor, the Gold Shovel award, in 2018 and 2021, as well as Silver Shovel awards in 2009, 2011 through 2017, 2019 and 2020.

The overall award initiative honors state economic development agencies and their achievements in job creation and economic impact through policies and processes that attract and develop new and existing businesses.

