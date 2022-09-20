Tractor Supply plans Oct. 1 opening for new Clemmons store

Tractor Supply Co. said Tuesday it will hold grand-opening events for its new store in Clemmons beginning Sept. 29 through Oct. 2. The official store opening is set for Oct. 1.

The retail chain is moving its operations from Westwood Village shopping center to 25 Thoroughbred Lane.

Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. The new store will feature an expanded garden center and a pet wash area.

For more information about employment at the new store, go to TractorSupply.com/careers.

In December, a Charlotte real-estate development and management company bought the property where Tractor Supply is located. The group paid $2.36 million for four tracts with a combined 4.52 acres behind the Tanglewood Crossing shopping center.