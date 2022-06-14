Trader’s Row property bought for $2.55 million

The 300 unit of the Trader’s Row campus in downtown Winston-Salem was bought for $2.55 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The property at 530 N. Trade St. contains 23,469 square feet of space.
The buyer is SBI 530 Trade WS LLC, while the seller is Trade Street Investors LLC.
Richard Craver
