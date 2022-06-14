 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trader’s Row property bought for $2.55 million

  • 0

The 300 unit of the Trader’s Row campus in downtown Winston-Salem was bought for $2.55 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The property at 530 N. Trade St. contains 23,469 square feet of space.

The buyer is SBI 530 Trade WS LLC, while the seller is Trade Street Investors LLC.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wall Street hits bear market as stocks and crypto drop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert