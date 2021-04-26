Traditional cigarette demand stabilizes with recent price increases

As of April 10, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 52.1%, up from 50.7% in the previous report. Marlboro's market share ticked up from 45.8% to 46%.

Reynolds was at 34.7%, up from 32.2% in the previous report. Newport, the No. 2-selling traditional cigarette, was at 14.5%, while No. 3 Camel was at 8.6%, No. 4 Pall Mall at 5.7% and No. 5 Natural American Spirit at 3.7%.

ITG was at 7.4%, unchanged from the previous report. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Winston was No. 7 at 1.9%.

E-cig sales down

Sales of electronic cigarettes were up 7.9%.

Sales overall have slumped since February 2020, when the Food and Drug Administration implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.

Overall e-cigarette sales-volume growth has declined steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10, 2019, report, when it was up 60.2% year over year.

The latest FDA restrictions on the sector debuted on Feb. 6, 2020.