Traditional cigarette demand stabilizes with recent price increases

Demand for traditional cigarettes has stabilized following the recent increase in list prices by tobacco manufacturers, according to the latest Nielsen convenience-store report.
The report for the four-week period ending April 10 shows an overall 2.2% industrywide decrease in sales volume for traditional cigarettes.
By comparison, the March report listed a 4.9% decline and the February report a 3.1% decline.
The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
Analysts have said a key industry development from the COVID-19 pandemic has been smokers increasing their purchases in response to statewide stay-at-home orders.
Demand also has been affected by more states, such as North Carolina, ending statewide curfews and gradually reopening segments of their economies.
Tobacco manufacturers have offset some of the softening demand with recent list-price increases.
For example, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has raised its list price by a combined 27 cents per pack already this year.
Philip Morris USA traditional cigarette sales rose 5.1% for the four-week period, while Reynolds had an overall 5.9% increase. ITG Brands LLC was down 4.7% for the four-week period.
As of April 10, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 52.1%, up from 50.7% in the previous report. Marlboro's market share ticked up from 45.8% to 46%.
Reynolds was at 34.7%, up from 32.2% in the previous report. Newport, the No. 2-selling traditional cigarette, was at 14.5%, while No. 3 Camel was at 8.6%, No. 4 Pall Mall at 5.7% and No. 5 Natural American Spirit at 3.7%.
ITG was at 7.4%, unchanged from the previous report. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Winston was No. 7 at 1.9%.
E-cig sales down
Sales of electronic cigarettes were up 7.9%.
Sales overall have slumped since February 2020, when the Food and Drug Administration implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.
Overall e-cigarette sales-volume growth has declined steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10, 2019, report, when it was up 60.2% year over year.
The latest FDA restrictions on the sector debuted on Feb. 6, 2020.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and Fontem Ventures, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” by Feb. 6, or risk enforcement actions.
Electronic-cigarette manufacturers had to submit by Sept. 9 their premarket tobacco applications in order to stay in the marketplace for at least another 12 months.
Top-selling Juul’s four-week dollar sales have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 5.3% drop in the latest report.
By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 64.8% in the latest report, while No. 3 NJoy was up 3.7% and No. 4 Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs down 189.3%.
Juul’s market share slid from 51.1% in the March report to 50% in the current report.
Vuse’s market share rose from 29.9% in the March report to 31.6% in the latest report.
NJoy slipped from 4.8% to 4.7% in the latest report. Blu eCigs also fell.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog said that NJoy “refutes Nielsen’s data and methodology.”
