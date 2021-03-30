Traditional cigarette sales, advertising spending decline in 2019

The number of traditional cigarettes sold to U.S. wholesalers and retailers dropped 6.4% during 2019, the Federal Trade Commission reported Tuesday.

There were 202.9 billion traditional cigarette stick sold, down from 216.9 billion in 2018.

The amount spent on cigarette advertising and promotion decreased by 9.3% from $8.4 billion in 2018 to $7.62 billion in 2019.

Price discounts paid to cigarette retailers ($5.70 billion) and wholesalers ($917.4 million) were the two largest expenditure categories in 2019 at a combined $6.61 billion. That was down 8.3% from $7.21 billion in 2018.

Smokeless tobacco sales decreased 1.8% from 128.4 million pounds in 2018 to 126 million pounds in 2019. The revenue from those sales rose by 3.5% from $4.37 billion in 2018 to $4.53 billion in 2019.

Spending on advertising and promotion by the major manufacturers of smokeless tobacco products in the U.S. decreased from $658.5 million in 2018 to $576.1 million in 2019.

