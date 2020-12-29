Traditional cigarette sales continuing slow demand decline

Demand for traditional cigarettes remains down slightly in the face of higher prices from the top tobacco manufacturers, according to the latest Nielsen convenience store report released last week.

There was an overall 2.1% industrywide decline in sales volume for traditional cigarettes, according to the report for the four-week period that ended Dec. 12.

Philip Morris USA had an overall 0.4% traditional cigarette sales increase for the four-week period, even though top-selling Marlboro was down 2.9%.

Meanwhile, Reynolds had an overall 3.1% increase, with No. 2 selling Newport up 5.8% and Camel down 5.8%.

ITG Brands LLC was up 1%, though Kool was down 2.3% and Winston down 5%.

Philip Morris’ top market share was at 52%, unchanged from the previous report and down from 52.3% a year ago. Top-selling Marlboro was at 45.7%, unchanged from the previous report and down from 45.9% a year ago.

Reynolds was at 34.6%, unchanged from the previous report and a year ago.

No. 2 Newport was unchanged at 14.2%, while No. 3 Camel was unchanged at 8.7%, No. 4 Pall Mall was unchanged at 6%, and No. 5 Natural American Spirit slipped from 3.8% to 3.7%.