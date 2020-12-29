Traditional cigarette sales continuing slow demand decline

Demand for traditional cigarettes remains down slightly in the face of higher prices from the top tobacco manufacturers, according to the latest Nielsen convenience store report released last week.
There was an overall 2.1% industrywide decline in sales volume for traditional cigarettes, according to the report for the four-week period that ended Dec. 12.
Philip Morris USA had an overall 0.4% traditional cigarette sales increase for the four-week period, even though top-selling Marlboro was down 2.9%.
Meanwhile, Reynolds had an overall 3.1% increase, with No. 2 selling Newport up 5.8% and Camel down 5.8%.
ITG Brands LLC was up 1%, though Kool was down 2.3% and Winston down 5%.
Philip Morris’ top market share was at 52%, unchanged from the previous report and down from 52.3% a year ago. Top-selling Marlboro was at 45.7%, unchanged from the previous report and down from 45.9% a year ago.
Reynolds was at 34.6%, unchanged from the previous report and a year ago.
No. 2 Newport was unchanged at 14.2%, while No. 3 Camel was unchanged at 8.7%, No. 4 Pall Mall was unchanged at 6%, and No. 5 Natural American Spirit slipped from 3.8% to 3.7%.
ITG rose from 7.3% to 7.4%. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its top brand, Winston, was unchanged at 1.9%.
E-cigarette sales slumping
Sales of electronic cigarettes — down 3.5% for the four-week period — have continued to slump 10 months after the FDA implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.
Overall e-cigarette sales-volume growth has declined steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10, 2019, report, when it was up 60.2% year over year.
The latest FDA restrictions on the sector debuted Feb. 6. The FDA raised the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 on Dec. 20, 2019.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and Fontem Ventures, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” by Feb. 6, or risk enforcement actions.
Electronic-cigarette manufacturers had to submit by Sept. 9 their premarket tobacco applications in order to stay in the marketplace for at least another 12 months.
Top-selling Juul’s four-week dollar sales have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 15.6% decline for the latest report. By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 87.3% in the latest report and NJoy down 31.5%.
Juul's market share dropped from 54.3% in the previous report to 53.8%. It was at 55.1% a year ago.
Vuse's market share slipped from 28.5% to 28.1%, while No. 3 NJoy was unchanged at 5%, and Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs was unchanged at 3.6%.
Herzog said that NJoy “refutes Nielsen’s data and methodology.”
Industry issues
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog has cautioned in her monthly reports in recent months that there has been increasing consumer demand for lower-priced traditional cigarettes during the pandemic.
Herzog referred to the trend as "downtrading" from many top brands.
That trend could be offset somewhat by the scheduled $600 federal stimulus payment to most Americans, which could be released as early as this week,
Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer also says consumer downtrading in traditional cigarettes "remains a central theme in the U.S.
FiscalNote Markets managing director Stefanie Miller said that the Food and Drug Administration under a Biden administration "is likely to begin working anew on nicotine cap regulations for cigarettes."
"Because of likely inaction in Congress, we now expect the Biden administration to reopen stalled menthol/flavor regulations as well."
The $908 billion federal stimulus package contains an element that affects the distribution of electronic-cigarette products, according to tobacco analysts.
The Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act prohibits the U.S. Postal Service from delivering packages containing e-cigarettes. The bill also subjects e-cigarettes to other rules that currently govern online cigarette sales. The prohibition could go into effect as soon as 120 days.
"We see this policy as mainly advancing the trend we’re already seeing in the market — which is that the large, well-capitalized manufacturers will be poised to pay the costs to be in compliance with the new more burdensome policies," Miller wrote.
"Meanwhile, smaller manufacturers and retailers likely fall short and will be forced to exit the market."
