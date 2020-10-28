Traditional cigarette sales remain on uptick, boosted by higher per-pack pricing

"This trend slowed down in the second quarter that could be attributed to increased consumer disposable income, primarily from stimulus checks and lower gas prices. We expect that the trend will be relatively short lived with the expiration of the ($600 weekly unemployment benefit) federal stimulus."

Azer said that "it is reasonable to question why (Reynolds) is taking a third price increase this year (that was not matched) given uncertainty on stimulus and taming the pandemic."

Altria had an overall 1.5% sales growth increase, even though top-selling Marlboro was down 2.6%.

Meanwhile, Reynolds was up 3.9% and ITG Brands LLC up 2.5%.

Philip Morris’ top market share was at 52.3%, down from 52.9% in the previous report. Marlboro was at 46%, down from 46.5%.

Reynolds was at 34.7%, up from 34% in the previous report.

Newport edged up from 14.1% to 14.2% and Camel from 8% to 8.5%, No. 4 Pall Mall slipped from 6.1% to 6%, and No. 5 Natural American Spirit was unchanged at 3.8%.

ITG was listed as unchanged at 7.3%. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its top brand, Winston, inched up from 1.9% to 2%.