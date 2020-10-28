Traditional cigarette sales remain on uptick, boosted by higher per-pack pricing

Traditional cigarettes continued to gain momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic in October, according to the latest Nielsen convenience store report out Wednesday.
Higher pricing by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. helped offset a slight decline in sales volume, according to the report for the four-week period that ended Oct. 17.
On Sept. 28, Reynolds raised by 13 cents the list price that wholesalers pay manufacturers for their products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
That contributed to a 2.7% increase in traditional cigarette sales growth as an industry.
Surprisingly, Altria Group Inc., which owns top-selling Marlboro, has yet to match the price increase.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog cautioned in her Sept. 28 report there has been increasing consumer demand for lower-priced traditional cigarettes during the pandemic. She referred to the trend as "downtrading" from many top brands.
"Given on-going uncertainties around federal government stimulus, we continue to watch for any potential impact there may be on the nicotine category especially as it relates to downtrading, which remains the biggest potential risk," Herzog said.
Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said consumer downtrading in traditional cigarettes "remains a central theme in the U.S.
"This trend slowed down in the second quarter that could be attributed to increased consumer disposable income, primarily from stimulus checks and lower gas prices. We expect that the trend will be relatively short lived with the expiration of the ($600 weekly unemployment benefit) federal stimulus."
Azer said that "it is reasonable to question why (Reynolds) is taking a third price increase this year (that was not matched) given uncertainty on stimulus and taming the pandemic."
Altria had an overall 1.5% sales growth increase, even though top-selling Marlboro was down 2.6%.
Meanwhile, Reynolds was up 3.9% and ITG Brands LLC up 2.5%.
Philip Morris’ top market share was at 52.3%, down from 52.9% in the previous report. Marlboro was at 46%, down from 46.5%.
Reynolds was at 34.7%, up from 34% in the previous report.
Newport edged up from 14.1% to 14.2% and Camel from 8% to 8.5%, No. 4 Pall Mall slipped from 6.1% to 6%, and No. 5 Natural American Spirit was unchanged at 3.8%.
ITG was listed as unchanged at 7.3%. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its top brand, Winston, inched up from 1.9% to 2%.
Sales of electronic cigarettes — up 0.8% for the four-week period — have continued to slump eight months after the Food and Drug Administration implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.
Overall e-cigarette sales-volume growth has declined steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10, 2019, report, when it was up 60.2% year over year.
The latest FDA restrictions on the sector debuted Feb. 6. The FDA raised the legal smoking age from 18 to 21 on Dec. 20.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and Fontem Ventures, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” by Feb. 6, or risk enforcement actions.
Electronic-cigarette manufacturers had to submit by Sept. 9 their premarket tobacco applications in order to stay in the marketplace for at least another 12 months.
Top-selling Juul’s four-week dollar sales have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 16.5% decline for the latest report. By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 74.4% in the latest report and NJoy down 34.7%.
Juul's market share dropped from 58.1% in the previous report to 55.1%.
Vuse's market share rose from 25.2% to 26.8%. NJoy slipped from 5.2% to 5.1%, and Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs rose from 2.6% to 3.6%.
Herzog said that NJoy “refutes Nielsen’s data and methodology.”
