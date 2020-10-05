Traditional cigarettes sales slump on more consumer demand for lower-priced products

Increasing consumer demand for lower-priced traditional cigarettes continued to send overall category sales down in September, according to the latest Nielsen convenience store report out Wednesday.

What Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog refers to as "downtrading" from many top brands has been occurring in recent months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall sales volume for traditional cigarettes was down 2.6% for the four-week period that ended Sept. 19.

By comparison, the sales volume was down 0.8% in a four-week period in May.

"Given ongoing uncertainties around federal government stimulus, we are interested to see what the potential impact may be on the nicotine category," Herzog said.

"Downtrading remains the biggest potential risk, in our view, as those (price) pressures could increase."

Meanwhile, sales of electronic cigarettes — down 8.7% for the four-week period — have continued to slump nearly eight months after the Food and Drug Administration implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.