Traditional, electronic cigarette sales decline in latest Nielsen report

Meanwhile, Reynolds had an overall 17% increase. ITG Brands LLC was down 12% for the four-week period.

As of March 27, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 50.7%, down from 52.2% in the previous report. T

Reynolds was at 32.3%, down from 34.4% in the previous report.

ITG was at 7.4%, up from 7.3% in the previous report and unchanged from a year ago. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%.

E-cig sales down

Sales of electronic cigarettes declined by 1.6% after rising by 17.5% in the previous report, according to Nielsen. They are up 7.5% year over year.

Sales overall had slumped since February 2020, when the Food and Drug Administration implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.

Overall e-cigarette sales-volume growth has declined steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10, 2019, report, when it was up 60.2% year over year.

The latest FDA restrictions on the sector debuted on Feb. 6, 2020.