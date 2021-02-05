Traditional, electronic cigarette sales remain on uptick

Demand for traditional cigarettes continued to stabilize at higher-than-expected sales volumes, according to the latest Nielsen convenience store report released this week.
There was an overall 4.2% industrywide increase in sales volume for traditional cigarettes, according to the report for the four-week period that ended Jan. 23.
That's compared with a 1% increase for the previous four-week report.
Philip Morris USA was up 2.5% traditional cigarette sales decrease for the four-week period, even though top-selling Marlboro was down 2.2%.
Meanwhile, Reynolds had an overall 5.4% increase, with No. 2 selling Newport up 5% and No. 3 Camel down 5.4%.
ITG Brands LLC was up 1.5% for the four-week period, with Kool up 0.4% and Winston down 6.4%.
The next Nielsen report will serve as another measuring stick for how much can cigarette manufacturers raise prices during an economic downturn/COVID-19 pandemic and not stifle demand from smokers.
In late January, Altria Group Inc. increased by 14 cents the per-pack list prices for its traditional cigarette brands, while R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. raised the list price by 13 cents per pack.
The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
As of Jan. 23, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 51.6%, down from 52% in the previous report and from 52.1% a year ago. Top-selling Marlboro was at 45.4%, down from 45.7% in the previous report and down from 45.8% a year ago.
Reynolds was at 34.5%, down from 34.6% in the previous report and a year ago.
Newport was unchanged at 14.2%, Camel unchanged at 8.6%, No. 4 Pall Mall unchanged at 5.9%, and No. 5 Natural American Spirit unchanged at 3.7%.
ITG slipped from 7.4% to 7.3%. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its top brand, Winston, dropped from to 2% to 1.9%.
"The overall market remains strong, supporting a continued robust market for cigarettes that Altria reports last week for the final quarter of 2020 and the past year," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
"The move by misinformed consumers from vaping back to cigarettes, and fewer people who smoke cigarettes switching to vaping, is clearly playing a significant role."
E-cigarette sales trend up
Sales of electronic cigarettes continued to rebound, up 12.7% after rising 2.9% in the previous report, according to Nielsen.
Sales overall had slumped since February 2020, when the Food and Drug Administration implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.
Overall e-cigarette sales-volume growth has declined steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10, 2019, report, when it was up 60.2% year over year.
The latest FDA restrictions on the sector debuted on Feb. 6, 2020.
Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and Fontem Ventures, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” by Feb. 6, or risk enforcement actions.
Electronic-cigarette manufacturers had to submit by Sept. 9 their premarket tobacco applications in order to stay in the marketplace for at least another 12 months.
Top-selling Juul’s four-week dollar sales have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 5% uptick in the latest report. By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 82.2% in the latest report and NJoy down 22.3%.
Juul's market share dropped from 52.1% in the previous report to 51.3%. It was at 53.3% a year ago.
Vuse's market share climbed from 29.2% to 30.6%, while No. 3 NJoy slipped from 5% to 4.9%, and Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs slipped from 3.5% to 3.4%.
Herzog said that NJoy “refutes Nielsen’s data and methodology.”
