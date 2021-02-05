Traditional, electronic cigarette sales remain on uptick

As of Jan. 23, Philip Morris’ top market share was at 51.6%, down from 52% in the previous report and from 52.1% a year ago. Top-selling Marlboro was at 45.4%, down from 45.7% in the previous report and down from 45.8% a year ago.

Reynolds was at 34.5%, down from 34.6% in the previous report and a year ago.

Newport was unchanged at 14.2%, Camel unchanged at 8.6%, No. 4 Pall Mall unchanged at 5.9%, and No. 5 Natural American Spirit unchanged at 3.7%.

ITG slipped from 7.4% to 7.3%. ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Its top brand, Winston, dropped from to 2% to 1.9%.

"The overall market remains strong, supporting a continued robust market for cigarettes that Altria reports last week for the final quarter of 2020 and the past year," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"The move by misinformed consumers from vaping back to cigarettes, and fewer people who smoke cigarettes switching to vaping, is clearly playing a significant role."

E-cigarette sales trend up

Sales of electronic cigarettes continued to rebound, up 12.7% after rising 2.9% in the previous report, according to Nielsen.