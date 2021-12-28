Transcontinental affiliate pays $4.37M for Thomasville tracts

A Montreal full-service packaging company has paid a combined $4.37 million to purchase a combined 23.59 acres at and adjacent to its production facility in Thomasville, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

Transcontinental TVL LLC, an affiliate of Transcontinental, bought the 13.59-acre tract of its 1308 Blair St. facility and adjacent 10-acre tract at 1352 Blair St.

The 1302 Blair tract was bought from FSK Family Ltd. Partnership of Thomasville, while the 1352 Blair tract was purchased from members of the Marcia J. and Harold S. Kennedy family.

According to the Davidson Economic Development Commission, Transcontinental has 175 employees in Thomasville.

Transcontinental has three facilities in the Carolinas when including Matthews and Spartanburg, S.C., as well as 17 overall in the United States.

