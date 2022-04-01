Triad apartment complex buying spree continues in all three metros

The acquisition spree of Triad apartment complexes has expanded this with transactions involving facilities in all three metro cities, according to county Register of Deeds filings.

The largest deal involves the $11.42 million sale of the 112-unit Willow Woods Apartments complex at 3007 Ingleside Drive in High Point.

The buyer is QPG Ingleside Apartments LLC, an affiliate of QPG Multifamily Acquisitions of New York City. The sellers are East Lake Associates LLC and Willow Woods DNB LLC, both associates of Geller Associates Inc. of Roseland, N.J.

It is Quad Property Group's second apartment complex purchase in the Triad over the past nine months when counting paying $17.55 million in June for the 192-unit Ambassador Court complex at 2501 Ambassador Court in High Point. That property has been rebranded as Summit Eastchester.

Michael Kashan, a principal at Quad Property Group, said the company plans to acquire additional apartment communities in the Triad.

“We continue to be drawn to the growth in the area,” Kashan said.

“Like Toyota and Boom Supersonic, we want to be a part of the story and hope to continue expanding our portfolio in the Triad.”

The second purchase involves the $3.1 million sale of units at the Vanstory Apartments complex at 2301 and 2401 Vanstory St. in Greensboro.

The buyer is 2301 Vanstory Holdings LLC of Cary. The seller is CWK Enterprises LLC of Pleasant Garden.

The Winston-Salem acquisition involves the $2.23 million sale of the Water Oaks Apartments complex at 1975 Maryland Ave.

The buyer is Water Oaks Apartments LLC of Gastonia. The seller is Flamengos Investments LLC of Winston-Salem.

It was the third Forsyth property sale for Flamengos during March.

Flamengos sold the Eastgate apartment complex in Winston-Salem for $4.47 million. The 6.63-acre property is at 2901 New Walkertown Road near U.S. 311. The property contains seven apartment buildings with a combined 60,969 square feet of space.

Forsyth County paid $725,000 to Flamengos to purchase the former Piedmont Advantage Credit Union facility near Smith Reynolds Airport. The 1.31-acre property at 3810 Liberty St. contains a 17,532-square-foot building.

The Water Oaks sale added to a multifamily buying trend that surpassed in March the $1 billion threshold in transaction value since January 2018.

At least 93 apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined about $1.003 billion.

The largest was in March 2021 by Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va., whose affiliates paid a combined $82.5 million for three Forsyth properties: $35.7 million for Braehill Apartments; $25.7 million for The Corners at Crystal Lake; and $21.1 million for Mill Creek Flats.

In December, the Brandemere apartment campus in northwest Winston-Salem was sold for $43.72 million. It has 356 one- and two-bedroom units.

The most expensive single sale since early 2018 came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.

