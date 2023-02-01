Triad Bed Bath & Beyond stores spared from latest closing list

The Triad’s three Bed Bath & Beyond retail stores has been spared again, as well as the other 17 in North Carolina, following the struggling retailer's disclosure of another closing list Tuesday.

Remaining open are locations are 1020 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem, 1618 Highwoods Blvd. in Greensboro, and 1463 University Drive in Burlington.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. began shuttering stores in September 2020. Since then, it has closed its store at 417 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Chief executive Sue Gove said in January that the chain would be taking aggressive measures toward reducing the number of its unprofitable stores.

On Jan. 10 it released a list of 126 store closings across the country that included a location in Charlotte and one in Wilson. They will likely be closed by March.

On Tuesday, it announced the closing of another 87 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, as well as all 50 of its Harmon-branded stores that are located mostly in the Northeast.