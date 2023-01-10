Triad Bed Bath & Beyond stores spared from latest store closings round

The Triad's three Bed Bath & Beyond retail stores are not on the list of 126 store closings across the country that were confirmed by the struggling retailer Tuesday.

However, a location in Charlotte and one in Wilson are on the list, and will likely be closed by March.

The national retailer disclosed the store closing list as part of its third-quarter 2023 earnings report.

Remaining open are locations are 1020 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem, 1618 Highwoods Blvd. in Greensboro, and 1463 University Drive in Burlington.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. began shuttering stores in September 2020. Since then, it has closed its store at 417 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Following the latest store-closing round, the retailer will have 20 locations in North Carolina.

Altogether, Bed Bath & Beyond has 118 of its branded stores nationally on the closing list, as well as six buybuyBaby and two Harmon stores. The list includes 56 stores identified in September as being prepared for closure in January.

For the third quarter, the retailer reported a nearly $393 million loss, compared with a $276.4 million loss a year ago.

For fiscal 2023 to date, it has reported a $1.11 billion loss, compared with a $400.5 million loss in fiscal 2022.

"At the beginning of the third quarter, we initiated a turnaround plan anchored on serving our loyal customers, following a period when our merchandise and strategy had veered away from their preferences," Sue Gove, the retailer's president and chief executive, said in a news release.

"Although we moved quickly and effectively to change the assortment and other merchandising and marketing strategies, inventory was constrained and we did not achieve our goals."

"We will continue to rebalance our assortment towards national brands and refine our owned brands mix to reflect the deep understanding of our customer, along with the selection and value only we can offer in the home and baby markets."

Gove said the retailer is "on track to achieve the 150 store closures that we previously outlined, which will further enable us to allocate resources according to customer demand."

"As we shared last week, we continue to work with advisors as we consider all strategic alternatives to accomplish our near- and long-term goals.

"Multiple paths are being explored, and we are determining our next steps thoroughly, and in a timely manner."