Triad Bojangles’ site sells for $3.24 million
The property of a Greensboro Bojangles’ restaurant has been sold for $3.24 million to a Raleigh group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 0.57-acre tract at 4622 Hicone Road contains a 2,200-square-foot building.

The buyer is 4622 Hicone Road LLC. The seller is 80 Taylor LLC of Boise, Idaho.

