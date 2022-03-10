Triad Bojangles’ site sells for $3.24 million

The property of a Greensboro Bojangles’ restaurant has been sold for $3.24 million to a Raleigh group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 0.57-acre tract at 4622 Hicone Road contains a 2,200-square-foot building.
The buyer is 4622 Hicone Road LLC. The seller is 80 Taylor LLC of Boise, Idaho.
Richard Craver
