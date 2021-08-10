Triad Business Bank completes $15 million capital raise

Triad Business Bank said Tuesday it has completed its capital-raising sale of 1.5 million shares for $15 million in gross proceeds and $14.94 million in net proceeds. Total shares are now at 6.6 million.

The bank, which has branches in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, also reported Tuesday a second-quarter loss of $313,000, down from a $397,000 loss in the first quarter.

The bank had a diluted earnings loss of 6 cents for the second quarter, compared with a loss of 8 cents in the first quarter.

The second-quarter loss was affected by adding $164,565 to its loan-loss provision, which is down from a $280,271 provision in the first quarter.

Loan revenue was just over $1.92 million, compared with $1.47 million in the first quarter.

The bulk of the revenue source in the second quarter was interest and fees from core loans at $949,447. It had interest and fees of $819,102 from federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans.

