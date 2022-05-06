Triad Business Bank has larger first-quarter loss

Triad Business Bank reported Wednesday a first-quarter loss of $568,588, compared with a $536,763 loss in the third quarter and a $397,264 loss a year ago.

The first-quarter loss was affected by adding $626,024 to its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $449,210 in the fourth quarter and $280,271.

The bank had a diluted earnings loss of 9 cents for the first quarter, compared with a loss of 8 cents in both the fourth quarter and a year ago.

Loan revenue was $1.72 million, compared with just under $1.7 million in the fourth quarter and $1.19 million a year ago. Fee income was $129,855 in the first quarter, up from $114,725 in the fourth quarter and $87,062 a year ago.

“Over the long-term horizon, the bank expects to be a net beneficiary of a rising interest rate environment, the bank said in its news release. “Our expectation is that the longer the higher interest rate environment continues, the greater the bank’s net interest income should be.

The bank has branches in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point. Total assets were at $392.2 million on March 31, compared with $373 million on Dec. 31.

