Triad Business Bank hires Asheboro city executive

Triad Business Bank said Monday it has hired James Gouty as its city executive for its Asheboro market.

The bank said Gouty will work with Jed Orman, its president for Davidson and Randolph counties. Gouty previously served as BB&T Corp’s executive for Asheboro for 16 years.

The bank has offices in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point with a focus on small- to mid-size businesses providing loans, treasury management and private banking.

Triad Busines Bank reported Nov. 2 achieving its first profitable quarter with $227,583 in net income, benefiting from higher interest rates on its loans.

Diluted earnings were 3 cents, compared with a loss of 2 cents in the second quarter and a loss of 5 cents a year ago.

Total assets were at $441.3 million on Sept. 30, compared with $429.9 million on June 30 and $365.6 on Sept. 30, 2021.