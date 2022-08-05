Triad Business Bank lowers quarterly loss

Triad Business Bank has moved closer to its first profitable quarter, reporting Thursday a $101,468 loss, compared with a $568,588 loss in the first quarter and a $312,613 loss a year ago.

The second-quarter loss dropped primarily because the bank added $229,529 to its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $626,024 in the first quarter and $164,565 a year ago.

The bank had a diluted earnings loss of 2 cents for the second quarter, compared with a loss of 9 cents in the first quarter and a loss of 5 cents a year ago.

Loan revenue was $2.57 million, compared with $1.72 million in the first quarter and $1.75 million a year ago. Fee income was $146,553, up from $129,855 in the first quarter and $36,882 a year ago.

Chief executive Ramsey Hamadi said in a statement that the “trends in the bank’s quarterly performance reveal consistently increasing assets and profitability improvement.”

The bank has branches in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point. Total assets were at $429.9 million on June 30, compared with $392.2 million on March 31.