Triad Business Bank names Davidson, Randolph market presidents

Triad Business Bank said it has promoted Jed Orman to market president for Davidson and Randolph counties, expanding the reach of the Greensboro bank,’

The bank has a branch in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point.

Orman also serves as a senior commercial banker. In his expanded role in Davidson and Randolph, Orman will plan strategic initiatives, create and oversee local advisory boards, coordinate community involvement projects and evaluate local sponsorship opportunities.

Orman, a resident of Davidson County, has been in the banking industry more than 15 years, mostly in the Triad.

