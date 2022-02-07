Triad Business Bank names local market presidents

Triad Business Bank said Monday it has named Barry Holmes as market president in Winston-Salem and Matt Parsells as market president in Greensboro.
The bank, with a branch in all three main Triad cities, previously named Leah Price as market president for High Point. Price also serves as the bank’s president of commercial banking.
The bank said Holmes and Parsells were their top-two lenders in 2021. They will continue as senior commercial bankers.
They will also lead the effort to expand in their respective markets, establish and manage Local Advisory Boards, coordinate volunteer efforts in the community, and provide support reviewing the sponsorship opportunities available in the community.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.