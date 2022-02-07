 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Triad Business Bank names local market presidents
0 Comments

Triad Business Bank names local market presidents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
handshake of businessmen

Stock photo

 Kritchanut

Triad Business Bank said Monday it has named Barry Holmes as market president in Winston-Salem and Matt Parsells as market president in Greensboro.

The bank, with a branch in all three main Triad cities, previously named Leah Price as market president for High Point. Price also serves as the bank’s president of commercial banking.

The bank said Holmes and Parsells were their top-two lenders in 2021. They will continue as senior commercial bankers.

They will also lead the effort to expand in their respective markets, establish and manage Local Advisory Boards, coordinate volunteer efforts in the community, and provide support reviewing the sponsorship opportunities available in the community.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaun White Returns to Winter Olympics

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert