Triad Business Bank reduces quarterly loss

Triad Business Bank, which has branches in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point, reported Thursday a fourth-quarter loss of $727,839, down from a $1.21 million loss in the third quarter and a $1.19 million loss in the second quarter.

The bank had a diluted earnings loss of 14 cents for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of 24 cents in second and third quarters.

The fourth-quarter loss was affected by adding $281,708 to its loan-loss provision, which is down from a $454,563 provision in the third quarter and $173,808 provision in the second quarter.

Loan revenue was just more than $1 million, compared with $327,194 in the third quarter and $268,918 in the second quarter.

The bulk of the revenue source is interest and fees from federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans — $881,063 in the fourth quarter, compared with $514,893 in the third quarter and $378,879 in the second quarter.

During 2020, it originated $108 million of PPP loans to 340 local and regional businesses. The bank has received requests for $30 million in PPP loans from the current round.

