Triad Business Bank reports larger loss in fourth quarter

Triad Business Bank reported Monday a fourth-quarter loss of $536,763, compared with a $319,495 loss in the third quarter and a $727,839 loss a year ago.

The fourth-quarter loss was affected by adding $449,210 to its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $296,990 in the second quarter.

The bank had a diluted earnings loss of 8 cents for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of 5 cents in the third quarter and a loss of 14 cents a year ago.

Loan revenue was just under $1.7 million, compared with $1.84 million in the third quarter and $1.28 million a year ago.

“We believe the bank is well positioned to achieve profitability in 2022, while continuing to be an economic catalyst for growth in our community,” chief executive Ramsey Hamad said in a statement. “The bank should benefit from a rising interest rate environment.”

The bank has branches in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point. Total assets were at $373 million as of Dec. 31, up $7 million from Sept. 30.

