Triad Business Bank reported Friday net income of $78,800 after achieving its first profitable quarter of $227,583 in the third quarter. It had a $536,763 loss in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The bank reported diluted earnings of 1 cent, compared with diluted earnings of 3 cents in the third quarter and a loss of $1.08 a year ago.

Loan revenue was just under $3 million, compared with $2.86 million in the third quarter and $1.7 million a year ago.

The bank had a loan-loss provision was $257,515, compared with $204,659 in the third quarter and $449,210 a year ago. The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Fee income was $162,873, down from $303,701 in the third quarter and $114,725 a year ago.

The bank has a branch in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point. Total assets were at $445.1 million on Dec. 31, compared with $441.3 million on Sept. 30 and $373 million on Dec. 31, 2021.