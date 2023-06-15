A High Point company has been provided with a $100,000 grant from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, the governor’s office said Thursday.

The grant goes to Guilford County and will be provided to Sels USA LLC toward its reuse of a 21,400-square-foot building.

Sels, which specializes in off-grid energy solutions, said it will develop streetlights and transit lights in the High Point facility. It plans to create 13 jobs and spend $821,141 in capital investments.

In a separate initiative, five Triad communities have been awarded funds from the state’s Rural Transformation Grant program.

In the downtown revitalization category, Mount Airy is receiving $475,000, Burlington $425,000, Jefferson $270,000 and Archdale $180,000.

In the resilient neighborhoods category, Reidsville is receiving $250,000.