Triad communities gain state rural grants

Two Triad communities are recipients of grant funds from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, the group disclosed Thursday.

*Thomasville gains a $500,000 grant that supports the expansion of a building occupied by Unilin North America LLC. The company plans to add 1.6 million square feet.

The company announced on Sept. 29 plans to create 87 jobs as part of an overall $87 million capital investment.

It is at least the fourth expansion for Unilin since the company opened the Thomasville operations in 2005. It will have at least 422 employees once the expansion is completed.

*Mount Airy received a $500,000 Rural Health grant that supports the 25,000-square-foot expansion of Northern Regional Hospital’s existing facility. The hospital expects to create 50 jobs, with a private capital investment of $8.9 million.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.