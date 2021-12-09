 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Triad communities gain state rural grants
0 Comments

Triad communities gain state rural grants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Triad communities are recipients of grant funds from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, the group disclosed Thursday.

*Thomasville gains a $500,000 grant that supports the expansion of a building occupied by Unilin North America LLC. The company plans to add 1.6 million square feet.

The company announced on Sept. 29 plans to create 87 jobs as part of an overall $87 million capital investment.

It is at least the fourth expansion for Unilin since the company opened the Thomasville operations in 2005. It will have at least 422 employees once the expansion is completed.

*Mount Airy received a $500,000 Rural Health grant that supports the 25,000-square-foot expansion of Northern Regional Hospital’s existing facility. The hospital expects to create 50 jobs, with a private capital investment of $8.9 million.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about sign-on bonuses

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert