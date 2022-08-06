Triad community colleges, healthcare systems address worker shortage through apprenticeships

The use of healthcare apprenticeships has mushroomed in recent years, along with the contracting of travel nurses, to deal with a chronic shortage of medical personnel.

Taking that approach to a deeper level is an initiative launched Thursday between Forsyth Technical Community College, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health Inc.

The groups are collaborating on apprenticeships to train magnetic resonance imaging personnel.

Forsyth Tech was chosen because it offers the only registered MRI apprenticeship in the state, as well as having on hand the only MRI simulator in the country.

“We know this added layer of training and hands-on learning is essential for healthcare workers,” Forsyth Tech president Janet Spriggs said.

“It is critical to prepare them for the life-saving work they will go on to do every day in their careers ... and now to work with our employer partners, which now include Novant and Atrium.”

Meanwhile, Davidson-Davie Community College announced Tuesday the expansion of its healthcare apprenticeship program, with Baptist agreeing to be the first healthcare partner under the new agreement.

DDCC students will be able to work in a healthcare profession at either Davie or Lexington medical centers while taking courses related to their career goals.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been exhausting for our nurses and our entire staff, so this program will serve as a direct pipeline to support our incredibly dedicated health care work force in our community,” said Clyde Bristow, chief nursing officer at Lexington Medical Center.

“In addition, lifelong learning is a fundamental part of our apprentices’ education and their future careers as nurses, so they receive opportunities to participate in evidence-based practice and performance improvement projects within our hospitals.”

Deb Harding, regional chief nurse executive at Baptist, said “staffing shortages exist among all disciplines and ancillary support roles.”

“The apprenticeship program with Davidson-Davie “is an excellent example of the novel and innovative strategies needed to begin the important work of rebuilding our workforce.”

Forsyth Tech initiative

The apprenticeships are part of Forsyth Tech’s Learn and Earn Apprenticeship Program, which allows students to receive full-time pay while earning their degree.

The program also features: students being paired with a mentor at their employer; receiving state and national Journeyworker credentials at program completion; and gaining pay increases throughout the program as they gain new skills.

LEAP at Forsyth Tech has 30 employer partners. It offers more health care program pathways than any other community college in the state.

“Our students have benefitted for many years from being able to hold their clinical labs with (Baptist and Forsyth Medical Center),” said Danielle Rose, director of Experiential Learning at Forsyth Tech.

“Thanks to the dedication of our partners, and the help of ApprenticeshipNC, we are now able to offer even more educational and career paths with hands-on learning for our students.”

ApprenticeshipNC is an offshoot of ApprenticeshipGov, where healthcare is one of nine industries emphasized, along with advanced manufacturing, construction, energy, financial services, hospitality, information technology, telecommuncations and transportation.

The high-demand healthcare personnel groups highlighted by ApprencticeshipGov are dental assistant, emergency medical technician/paramedic, medical coder, certified nurse aide, pharmacist assistant, and long-term care nurse manager.

“In collaboration with the Urban Institute, we offer national frameworks for occupations in this industry that are consensus based, meaning they are drafted in cooperation with employers, educators and other workforce and training experts,” according to ApprencticeshipGov’s website.

“Employers and businesses can use these frameworks to fast-track the development of their registered apprenticeships.”

ApprencticeshipGov said the apprenticeships frameworks “are competency-based rather than time-based, meaning that abilities are emphasized over memorized knowledge or skills.”

ApprenticeshipNC

The ApprenticeshipNC program is offered through the N.C. Community College System Office. It combines a paid work-based learning experience with classroom academics leading to a national certification.

“Combining the related classroom instruction with on-the-job learning benefits all parties, and will help Wake Forest Baptist develop a well-qualified and experienced talent bank of much needed healthcare workers,” said Bruce Mack, vice president of Economic Development at NCCCS.

Another Triad example involves the first youth apprentice program for registered nurses in North Carolina culminating in June 2021 with 10 female high-school students being assigned to Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy.

Those students will receive free tuition for the associate degree nursing program at a N.C. community college to become registered nurses.

“The partnership that Surry-Yadkin Works has established with Northern Regional Hospital is incredibly exciting for our local students, as they are connected early in their educational journey to the hospital so they can explore career paths,” said Crystal Folger-Hawks, program director of Surry-Yadkin Works.

“If it’s a good fit, students can continue working at Northern Regional Hospital, while their college education is paid for through the ApprenticeshipNC program.

‘This is a win-win for the business and students.”

Davidson-Davie initiative

The partnership between Davidson-Davie and Baptist targets the following healthcare professions: medical assisting; medical laboratory technology; nursing; licensed practical nursing; pharmacy technology; central sterile processing; surgical technology; and nurse aide.

Davidson-Davie said it plans to work with other healthcare partners to establish apprenticeships in health information technology, EMT and paramedic.

Holly Myers, dean of health sciences at Davidson-Davie, said the partnership makes available “an incredible array of opportunities within the healthcare sector, through which they can pursue an educational pathway toward their chosen career while also having a stable income.”

“We are supporting the healthcare workforce and the communities in which we live by educating new professionals to fill much-needed jobs.”

This partnership builds off the success of the 2021 collaboration between Davidson-Davie and Baptist that launched the state’s first Registered Nurse apprenticeship program involving Baptist-affiliated Davie and Lexington medical centers.

The registered nurse program allows aspiring registered nurses who graduate from Davidson-Davie with their LPN certification to receive their RN degree in 24 months. The process typically takes 36 months.

Although Davidson-Davie said the number of spots available for apprentices is limited, there are plans to increase available spots over the next few years.

“As the region’s only academic learning health system, a large part of our mission is to help train the next generation of health care professionals,” said Kimberly Stanbery, chief nursing officer at Davie Medical Center and Baptist’s Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“We are so pleased to collaborate on such an important program and give people in our community the necessary education and skills to serve in a wide variety of health care roles.”

National perspective

According to the National Healthcareer Association’s Learning and Leading blog posting in August, the healthcare labor issue “isn’t due to a lack of interest in the profession.”

Mark Beaufait, director of apprenticeship at Healthcare Apprenticeship Consortium in Washington, was quoted as saying there are barriers preventing interested individuals in obtaining the training and certification they need to start a medical assisting career.

“There are plenty of qualified individuals that are untrained,” Beaufait said. “They are interested in living wage jobs but just don’t have the training ... and they aren’t necessarily able to get the training if they have to take a year or two off of work to go to school.

“As adult learners, many of these candidates have financial obligations — such as living expenses and dependents/children to support — that prevent them from getting the education they need for the career they desire.”

Registered apprenticeships, such as those being offered at Forsyth Tech and Davidson-Davie, “help eliminate these barriers by providing an opportunity for students to earn while they learn,” according to the association.

“Because many healthcare organizations struggle with retention, reduced turnover is one of the most attractive benefits of apprenticeship programs,” the association said.

“Numerous studies conclude that retention is higher among apprentices because they develop a sense of loyalty to their employer. It’s especially true for healthcare.

“Although it takes some investment upfront in both time (training) and money (depending on the sponsorship/grant/funding obtained), the improved productivity and tax credits gained from registered apprenticeships can result in a positive return on investment for employers.”