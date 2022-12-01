Triad counties at lower than national average risk for housing market decline

The Triad was listed in the middle of the national pack when it comes to vulnerability to a significant housing market decline, according to a third-quarter report from residential research firm Attom Data Solutions.

Forsyth County was ranked tied for No. 339 out of the 581 county housing markets reviewed.

For this report, the lower the ranking, the less vulnerable the county housing market.

The report is designed to determine whether a housing market was “more or less vulnerable to declines, based on gaps in home affordability, underwater mortgages, foreclosures and unemployment.”

More specifically, the measuring sticks were:

Percentage of homes facing possible foreclosure;

Mortgage balances that exceeded estimated property values, also known as being underwater;

Percentage of average local wages required to pay for major home ownership expenses on median-priced single-family homes; and

Local unemployment rates.

For Forsyth, the median sales price was $260,000, which required 25.5% of household income to afford to buy.

There were 5.1%, or 4,343, residential properties considered as underwater.

The foreclosure filing rate was 0.1% of all residential properties, or 94, during the third quarter.

The Forsyth unemployment rate was 4% in August.

By comparison, Guilford County was ranked tied for No. 315.

For Guilford, the median sales price was $238,000, which required 24.8% of household income to afford to buy.

There were 4.4%, or 4,877, residential properties considered as underwater.

The foreclosure filing rate was 0.1% of all residential properties, or 145, during the third quarter.

The Guilford unemployment rate was 4.5% in August.

The rankings for other Triad counties reviewed were Randolph at No. 264 and Davidson at No. 477.

For the state’s other metro counties, Cumberland was No. 20, Buncombe was tied for No. 466, Mecklenburg was tied for No. 498, Raleigh was No. 541, Durham was No. 574 and

“The ongoing wide disparities in risks throughout the country remained in place at a time when the overall U.S. housing market had one of its weakest third-quarter performance in the past decade,” Attom said.

“Key measures for the period running from July through September showed the national median home value decreasing 3%, home-seller profits declining, foreclosures doubling, compared to the same period in 2021, and mortgage lending plummeting to its lowest level in three years.”