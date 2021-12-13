Triad economic coalition chosen as finalist for federal initiative

SITE Next-Gen Coalition, established by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, has been named by the U.S. Economic Development Administration as one of 60 finalists in the $1 billion Build Back Better regional challenge.

The coalition advances to Phase 2, where it will compete to be among 20 to 30 recipients of up to $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding.

The initiative is focused on efforts "to develop and scale the next generation manufacturing industry in the Triad.” It is the largest economic development initiative from the U.S. Commerce Department in decades.

The coalition represents regional stakeholders from government, business, nonprofits and academia. As a finalist, it receives $500,000 toward developing its proposal.

The federal agency received 529 applications from regions in all 50 states and five territories. The second finalists from North Carolina is the N.C. Biotechnology Center.

For more information, go to www.eda.gov/arpa/build-back-better.

