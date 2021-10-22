Triad economic projects gain state grants

A total of seven Triad economic-development projects have received grant funding from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, the agency disclosed Friday.
The largest grant at $500,000 has been provided to Greensboro to assist in providing water and sewer accessibility for LT Apparel, a children’s-wear company, in the Reedy Fork Corporate Park area. The company plans to create 81 jobs and invest $55.1 million in its project.
Greensboro also received a $450,000 grant to support the expansion of a building that is occupied by Procter & Gamble Corp. The company plans to add 80,000 square feet in a $109.5 million capital investment that is projected to create 46 jobs.
Lexington gained a $350,000 grant to help with renovations to the 22,000-square-foot second floor of the Bull City Ciderworks building. Deacon Capital Asset Partners LLC plans to establish an indoor hybrid hydroponic hemp-growing facility that would create 29 jobs and result in a $2.5 million capital investment.
A $175,000 grant goes to Randolph County for the reuse of a 7,280-square-foot building in Archdale. Mickey Truck Bodies Inc. plans to locate operations at this site, creating 20 jobs while investing $313,630.
Watauga County gained a $145,000 grant for the reuse of a 14,000-square-foot building in Boone by ECR Software Corp. The company expects to create 19 jobs while investing $1.2 million.
Rockingham County gained a $100,000 grant for the reuse of a 63,000-square-foot building in Stoneville, where Gregory Pallet and Lumber, LLC, plans to locate. The company plans to create 13 jobs and invest $3.4 million.
High Point received a $100,000 grant for the reuse of a 23,760-square-foot building by Mickey Truck Bodies Inc., which is expected to create 25 jobs and invest $719,366 in the project.
336-727-7376