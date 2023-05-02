North Carolina is ranked as the nation’s top state for economic and business development projects, claiming the 2023 Prosperity Cup from Site Selection magazine for the third consecutive year.

The award is shared by the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. and N.C. Commerce Department.

Criteria include: the total number of new and expanded facilities in the state; total capital investment in new and expanded facilities; total number of new jobs created; and business-climate attractiveness.

The rest of the top five for 2023 are Georgia, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

As have other recent business climate and economic-development national rankings, Site Selection cited several Triad and Carolina Core projects as being prominent in keeping the state atop the ranking. The Carolina Core encompasses a region of central N.C. stretching from Surry to Cumberland counties.

Those projects include:

* Wolfspeed with a newest semiconductor manufacturing plant in Siler City, representing a $5 billion investment with a pledge of 1,800 jobs;

* VinFast with its first North American electric vehicle assembly and battery manufacturing plant, representing a $1 billion investment in Chatham County with a pledge of 7,500 jobs; and

* Boom Supersonic with a supersonic airliner manufacturing and assembly plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport, representing a capital investment of $500 million with a pledge of 1,750 jobs.

The 400,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, testing and distribution facility will be built on a 65-acre campus. The manufacturer projects it will roll out its first Overture supersonic airplane in 2026, conduct test flights in 2026 and carry passengers by 2029.

Altogether, North Carolina had 151 new projects announced during 2022 totaling 27,144 new jobs for residents and $15.58 billion in capital investments.

“The Prosperity Cup recognizes not just the projects large and small that the EDPNC helped work on, but the new jobs and the local and regional prosperity that will follow when they become operational," said Mark Arend, editor-in-chief for Site Selection.

Christopher Chung, chief executive of the partnership, said retaining the No. 1 ranking "validates not only our state’s unmatched business climate, but also the work we undertake every day to improve the economic well-being and quality of life for all North Carolinians.”

Other recognitions

The Site Selection ranking for N.C. was the latest recognition of the state’s business climate and economic recruitment successes.

In January, the three Triad and Carolina Core projects lifted N.C. to another No. 1 economic designation from a media outlet, this time the 2022 State of the Year from Business Facilities magazine.

In June, CNBC cited a bipartisan collaborative effort between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders in naming North Carolina as its top state for the first time in its annual business-climate rankings.

“By putting partisanship aside, North Carolina ranks No. 1 in America’s Top States for Business (for 2022) with the nation’s strongest economy,” CNBC said in its headline presentation.

Cooper said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” show that “I’ve had both Republican and Democratic leaders of both the House and the Senate on each side of me as we make a presentation to the company that this is where you need to be, you’re gonna get predictability, reliability, consistency.”

“Businesses look for that and they also look at what happens after the deal is done. Some of our best recruiters are CEOs who are already here.”