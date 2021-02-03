Triad ends 2020 on pandemic-low of 6.2% jobless rate

By that comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA is down 12,600 jobs.

The sector continuing to feel the biggest impact is leisure and hospitality down 5,700 jobs, along with 3,200 jobs in education and health services, 1,000 in construction, 800 in manufacturing, 800 in government and 700 in other services.

The Greensboro-High Point MSA has lost 25,300 jobs, including 8,300 in manufacturing, 8,100 in leisure and hospitality, 4,100 in education and health services, 3,000 in professional and business services, and 2,400 in government.

"Although 2021 will be a growth year in jobs, it will still take maybe two years to return to pre-pandemic job levels due to high business bankruptcy rates and tremendous re-mixing in the labor market," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

Uneven economic impact

COVID-19’s uneven economic impacts continued through the end of 2020, said Patrick McHugh, research manager for the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.

"We really shouldn’t talk about the COVID-19 recession as a monolithic thing," McHugh said.

"It’s really several totally different kinds of recessions, depending on what you do for a living and where you live."