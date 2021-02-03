Triad ends 2020 on pandemic-low of 6.2% jobless rate

The Triad ended 2020 with a slightly lower unemployment rate, but still nearly twice its pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
The rate dropped to a pandemic low of 6.2% from 6.4% in November, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the rate was 3.3% in December 2019.
In just the past eight months, the Triad rate has swung from 13.6% in May — at least a 44-year high — to 8.4% in June — representing a record one-month drop.
The recent monthly declines have been attributed to an uptick in private-sector hiring and workers returning from furloughs.
Yet during December, such like November, there was scant movement in the Triad's job market.
Commerce reported that from November to December, there was a 4,513 increase in those listed in the Triad labor force to 800,069, as well as 1,086 fewer individuals considered as unemployed at 49,800.
However, in December 2019 the Triad had 820,200 in the labor force and 27,243 listed as unemployed.
"Almost twice as many people were jobless, available for work and actively seeking work compared to a year earlier" in the Triad, said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"Even if the larger public health crisis were to stabilize immediately, the labor market remains in poor shape and will take some time to recover," Quinterno said.
"If the public health crisis continues, absent any additional assistance to households, small businesses and state and local governments, conditions most likely will continue to deteriorate."
Modest job gains
The five-county Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month net gain of 2,900 jobs, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 2,500.
Of the nine private-sector employment groups, the Winston-Salem area had a net gain of 3,100 jobs, led by 1,400 each in professional and business services, and in trade, transportation and utilities — mostly seasonal retail hires. There also were 500 in manufacturing.
There was a loss of 300 jobs in the education and health services sector, and 200 in government.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro area had a month-over-month net gain of 2,800 private-sector jobs, including 1,700 in trade, transportation and utilities — again mostly seasonal retail hires — 600 in manufacturing and 500 in education and health services.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
By that comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA is down 12,600 jobs.
The sector continuing to feel the biggest impact is leisure and hospitality down 5,700 jobs, along with 3,200 jobs in education and health services, 1,000 in construction, 800 in manufacturing, 800 in government and 700 in other services.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA has lost 25,300 jobs, including 8,300 in manufacturing, 8,100 in leisure and hospitality, 4,100 in education and health services, 3,000 in professional and business services, and 2,400 in government.
"Although 2021 will be a growth year in jobs, it will still take maybe two years to return to pre-pandemic job levels due to high business bankruptcy rates and tremendous re-mixing in the labor market," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
Uneven economic impact
COVID-19’s uneven economic impacts continued through the end of 2020, said Patrick McHugh, research manager for the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
"We really shouldn’t talk about the COVID-19 recession as a monolithic thing," McHugh said.
"It’s really several totally different kinds of recessions, depending on what you do for a living and where you live."
McHugh said that the pandemic-induced economic downturn "is targeting North Carolina’s worst paid workers and most economically disadvantaged communities with eerie precision, even while a lot of people who were doing great before the pandemic never missed a paycheck.”
McHugh cited as an example that the bulk of North Carolinians who were unemployed or furloughed during 2020 exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits beginning in June.
"By November, fewer than 75,000 North Carolinians were receiving continuing UI benefits, while more than 300,000 were actively looking for work," McHugh said.
"Federal benefits have partially filled the gap, but more state and federal aid will be needed to bridge North Carolina families to the other side of the COVID-19 recession."
