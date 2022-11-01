Triad existing home prices remain on rise, but growth rate cooling

The growth in the price of existing homes in the Winston-Salem metro area continued to cool off during September, according to a report released Tuesday by national real estate research firm CoreLogic.

The Winston-Salem area’s home prices rose by 15.4% year-over-year in August compared with 16.8% in August and 19.4% in July. The metro area consists of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up 16.7% in September, compared with up 16.8% in August and 19.4% in July.

Meanwhile, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metro area increased 14.3% year-over-year in August, compared with up 17% in August and 19.5% in July.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 14.4% in August, compared with up 16.7% in August and 19.4% in July.

The Winston-Salem metro had the lowest growth rate among the state’s five metro areas, while Greensboro-High Point was fourth.

Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area increased 17.1% year-over-year in September, compared with increasing 20.1% year-over-year in August.

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill area increased 15.9% year-over-year in September, compared with being up 19.8% year-over-year in August.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 16.5% year-over-year in September, compared with increasing 20.6% year-over-year in August.

“The rapid increase in prices during the COVID-19 pandemic caused many U.S. housing markets to reach completely unaffordable levels for potential local homebuyers,” said Selma Hepp, interim lead of the office of the chief economist at CoreLogic.

“Markets that continue to see an in-migration of higher-income households are still experiencing home price gains that are notably higher than the national rate of appreciation.”

Zombie foreclosures

About 1.7% of foreclosure filings in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area over the past 12 months were for homes considered as “zombies,” or vacant because the owners have left, according to an Attom Data Solutions third-quarter report released last week.

The rate was at 4.5% a year ago and 3.3% in the third quarter.

Attom defines a zombie house as one in which a property owner either has moved or vacated the property, and the U.S. Postal Service is no longer delivering mail there. The home is not necessarily in foreclosure.

The analysis used Attom’s publicly recorded real-estate data — including foreclosure status and owner-occupancy status — matched against monthly vacancy data from the Postal Service.

There are currently 10 vacated homes among the 574 residences in pre-foreclosure status in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

Attom also measured the number of vacant homes owned by real-estate investors for the Winston-Salem MSA. That total was 2,706 out of 217,930 residential properties, or 1.2%, which is down from 1.6% in the third quarter.

The Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors has said the only information it has on zombie foreclosures “is what is logged in the Multiple Listing Service by listing agents, or anecdotal from members showing property.”

The Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties has 17 vacated homes out of 748 in pre-foreclosure, or 2.3%. That’s down from 2.6% in the third quarter and 5.2% a year ago.

When it comes to the number of vacant homes owned by real-estate investors for the Greensboro-High Point MSA, that total was 3,555 out of 254,047 residential properties, or 1.4%, which is down from 1.79% in the third quarter.

"The government’s foreclosure moratorium dramatically reduced the number of properties in foreclosure,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

"Vacant and abandoned properties were among the few homes that could still be foreclosed on during the moratorium, so the number of zombie properties shrank as well.

"Now that the foreclosure ban has been lifted, we’re likely to see a gradual return to pre-pandemic levels."

Yet, Sharga cautioned that with demand from both traditional homebuyers and investors "still relatively strong, and the inventory of homes for sale still very low, vacancy rates for residential homes is about as low as it’s ever been."

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, there were 23 vacated homes out of 2,331 in foreclosure proceedings, or 0.99%. That’s down from 1.04% in the third quarter.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, there were eight vacated homes out of 340 in foreclosure proceedings, or 2.35%. That’s down from 3.11% in the third quarter.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, there were four vacated homes out of 889 foreclosure proceedings, or 0.45%. That’s down from 1.97% in the third quarter.