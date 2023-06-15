The median existing home-sale price in Forsyth County dropped by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to a report released Thursday by national real estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.

The first quarter sales price was $219,500, compared with $256,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

It remains up 27.6% from $172,000 when the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in mid-March 2020.

The lowest local median home price since Attom began disclosing median home sale prices in 2005 was $103,000 in the first quarter of 2012.

By comparison, Attom reported Guilford County had a median sale price of $220,000 in the first quarter, down 11.3% from $245,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

Davidson County had a median sale price of $198,750, down from $204,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

Durham County had a median sale price of $370,000, down from $402,500 in the second quarter of 2022.

Mecklenburg County had a median sale price of $351,000, down from $395,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

Randolph County had a median sale price of 182,500, down from $198,121 in the second quarter of 2022.

Wake County had a median sale price of $422,000, down from $451,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

“We are starting to see some patterns that show where the U.S. housing market is cooling off and how it’s hitting homeowners based on some key metrics,” said Rob Barber, Attom’s chief executive.

“It looks so far — and it’s important to stress, so far — to be having more impact in places with the highest housing costs and less impact elsewhere.

“This doesn’t mean those markets are in danger of a big fall while others are immune, but the data does provide a useful geographical snapshot of the initial market dip.”

Attom combined several first-quarter housing analyses into Thursday’s report.

For Forsyth, 5.7% of households are considering as underwater, defining as the homeowner owes more on the residence than it is worth.

Attom determined that the amount of annual household wages required to buy a home in Forsyth dropped from 25% in the second quarter of 2022 to 22.6% in the first quarter of 2023.

For Guilford, 4.5% of households are considering as underwater.

The amount of annual household wages required to buy a home dropped from 26.2% in the second quarter of 2022 to 24.8% in the first quarter of 2023.

For Davidson, 5% of households are considering as underwater.

The amount of annual household wages required to buy a home rose from 24.1% in the second quarter of 2022 to 24.7% in the first quarter of 2023.