The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metro area declined slightly in February even as more financial institutions and lenders moved forward on mortgage delinquency steps.

According to Thursday’s report from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions, there were 90 foreclosure filings in February, compared with 106 in January and 54 in February 2022.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA had 629 filings in 2022 and 284 filings in 2021.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most in the area during February with 47, followed by Davidson County with 23, Davie County with nine, Stokes County with eight and Yadkin County with three.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 117 filings in February, compared with 71 in January and 91 in February 2022.

The three-county metro had 801 filings in 2022 and 354 in 2021.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most at 66, followed by Rockingham County at 26 and Randolph County at 25.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 195 filings in February, compared with 186 filings in January and 191 filings in February 2022. Mecklenburg County had 62 of the filings.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 43 filings in February, compared with 20 filings in January and 20 filings in February 2022. Durham County had 25 of the filings.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 55 filings in February, compared with 103 filings in January and 70 filings in February 2022. Wake County had 42 of the filings.

“With the U.S. housing market cooling off considerably since the middle of last year, some areas of the country continue to show signs of being more at risk of a larger downturn than others,” said Rob Barber, chief executive officer at Attom.

“That’s based on several key factors that can either boost or damage local housing markets, including unusually high home ownership costs, foreclosures, and relatively weak homeowner equity.”

Barber cautioned that Attom “is not identifying markets headed for an imminent fall; just those that look to be more exposed to market troubles.”

“Heading into the peak buying season of 2023, we will keep monitoring those areas closely to see if anything changes.”