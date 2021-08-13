Triad foreclosure filings increase slightly during July

Foreclosures in the Triad increased slightly during July, although remaining at near-historic low levels with most proceedings still on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had 23 foreclosure filings in July, compared with 17 in June and in 42 in July 2020.

The counties are Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin.

Forsyth had the most during June at 12, followed by Davidson with eight, Yadkin with two and Stokes with one.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 34 filings in July, compared with 15 in June and 34 in July 2020. Guilford County had 22 filings, followed by six each in Randolph and Rockingham counties.

Most foreclosures that have proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

However, Attom analysts have warned there could be substantial unleashing of foreclosure filings accompanying an economic recovery this year.