Triad foreclosure filings rise during third quarter for first time during pandemic

"Even with similar increases in foreclosures over the next few months, we'll end the year significantly below what we'd see in a normal housing market."

Sharga said that federal and state governments and the mortgage industry "have worked together to do an extraordinary job of preventing millions of unnecessary foreclosures using the foreclosure moratorium and mortgage forbearance program."

Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.” The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Sharga cautioned that "there are hundreds of thousands of borrowers scheduled to exit forbearance in the next two months."

"It's possible that we might see a higher percentage of those borrowers default on their loans."

In July, Attom said the pandemic has — so far — had a limited negative impact on the housing markets of North Carolina’s five metropolitan areas.