Triad foreclosure filings rise during third quarter for first time during pandemic

The Triad experienced its first significant increase in foreclosure filings for the COVID-19 pandemic during the third quarter.
However, foreclosure levels remain well below historic levels, according to national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
Attom reported the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area with 80 foreclosure filings for the third quarter, broken down to 33 in September, 24 in August and 23 in July.
The counties are Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin. Forsyth had the most at 50, followed by Davidson with 16, Davie and Yadkin with five each and Stokes with four.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 112 overall for the third quarter, including 36 filings in September, 42 in August and 34 in July.
Guilford County had 78 filings, followed by 17 each in Randolph and Rockingham counties.
Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.
However, Attom analysts have warned there could be substantial unleashing of foreclosure filings accompanying an economic recovery this year.
"September foreclosure actions were almost 70% lower than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic of September 2019," said Rick Sharga, executive vice president at RealtyTrac, an Attom company.
"Even with similar increases in foreclosures over the next few months, we'll end the year significantly below what we'd see in a normal housing market."
Sharga said that federal and state governments and the mortgage industry "have worked together to do an extraordinary job of preventing millions of unnecessary foreclosures using the foreclosure moratorium and mortgage forbearance program."
Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.” The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.
Sharga cautioned that "there are hundreds of thousands of borrowers scheduled to exit forbearance in the next two months."
"It's possible that we might see a higher percentage of those borrowers default on their loans."
In July, Attom said the pandemic has — so far — had a limited negative impact on the housing markets of North Carolina’s five metropolitan areas.
Attom's latest pandemic-related report is based on second-quarter 2021 data in three economic measuring sticks: home affordability; number of homes considered as underwater (amount owed is more than the value of the home); and foreclosure filings.
Out of the 566 metropolitan statistical areas measured, Guilford County was listed highest at No. 303 in terms of risk, followed by Forsyth County at No. 345, Wake County at No. 504, Mecklenburg at No. 507 and Durham County at No. 554.
At that time, Attom had Forsyth’s median sales price for a single-family home as $202,500. It said that 9,494 out of 86,856 Forsyth residences with mortgages — or 10.9% — are underwater.
By comparison, for Guilford, the median sales price for a single-family home was $190,000. There were 10%, or 11,220 out of 112,072, Guilford residences with mortgages that are underwater.
336-727-7376